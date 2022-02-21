eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.52.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.