Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (WAVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ WAVE opened at $4.92 on Monday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

