electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce sales of $1.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $1.54 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of electroCore by 112.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,447. The company has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

