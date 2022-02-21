electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce sales of $1.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $1.54 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,447. The company has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.63.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
