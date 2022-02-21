Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $240.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.48.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.71.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.