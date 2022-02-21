Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,695 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,560,425 shares of company stock valued at $126,130,679.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

