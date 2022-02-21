Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

SBUX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $93.34. 6,210,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

