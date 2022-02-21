Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amgen stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.38. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.