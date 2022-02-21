Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.38. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

