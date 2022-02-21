Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

