Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.