ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kenon and ENEVA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $386.00 million 7.91 $507.11 million N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Kenon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENEVA S A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon N/A 21.77% 11.75% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kenon and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kenon beats ENEVA S A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

