ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.46 ($15.29) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 12-month high of €13.83 ($15.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

