EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355,638 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 15,194,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.