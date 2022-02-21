EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $583.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $583,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,848,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.58 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

