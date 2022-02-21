EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 212,666 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,666 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.71. 5,181,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.