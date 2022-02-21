EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 61,737 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,737 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

