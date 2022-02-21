EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83,738 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83,738 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 320,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $108,761,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. 37,128,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

