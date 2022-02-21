EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $443.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.16. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.78.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

