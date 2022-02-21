Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.69.
Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$76.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.76. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$59.74 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.
In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.
Equitable Group Company Profile
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
