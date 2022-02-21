Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

