ERn Financial LLC Buys 11,394 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AT&T by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 47,277,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

