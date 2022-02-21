ERn Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 143,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 4,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,903. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.