ERn Financial LLC Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACES traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,712 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.