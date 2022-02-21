Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.01. 875,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,776. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

