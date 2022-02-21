Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.53.

ESS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.43. The stock had a trading volume of 270,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,488. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $254.63 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

