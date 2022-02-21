Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.430-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE EL traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.99. 1,024,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,700. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.32.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

