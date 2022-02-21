Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.430-$7.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.32.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.88 and a 200 day moving average of $331.30. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

