Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 13.5% due to steep expenses. The company is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. A weak ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. The balance sheet position is worrisome. The company's shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Also, its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time.”

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.83.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $377,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.