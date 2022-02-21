Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.19

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $204,608.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.26 or 0.06968648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.18 or 0.99565284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.