Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.