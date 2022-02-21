F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

