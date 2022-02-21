Fantom (FTM) Hits Market Cap of $4.26 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004425 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $816.88 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00037511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00107620 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

