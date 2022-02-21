FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
FARO Technologies stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
