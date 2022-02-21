FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

