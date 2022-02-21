Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $4,425,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.