Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,655,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 384,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

