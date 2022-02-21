FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.23. 1,658,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,065. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

