Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.