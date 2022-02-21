Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Fidelity National Financial worth $68,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

