Financial Contrast: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.81% 18.26% 12.14% Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14%

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 4.99 $2.14 million N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.55 $2.86 million $0.34 14.74

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Decisionpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 103.37%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Decisionpoint Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.