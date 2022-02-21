Financial Review: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -249.08% Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,696.27% -104.73% -67.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 37.24 -$24.42 million ($0.02) -1.32 Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million 19.21 -$77.80 million N/A N/A

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 929.41%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

