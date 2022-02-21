FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 457,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $191.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.