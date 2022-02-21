FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.