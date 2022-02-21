FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $579.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

