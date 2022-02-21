FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,859 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.