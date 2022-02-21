First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Head to Head Survey

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% Horace Mann Educators 10.74% 8.56% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million $0.16 12.88 Horace Mann Educators $1.33 billion 1.27 $142.80 million $3.39 12.04

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident, and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment consists of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

