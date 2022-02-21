First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $21.00 on Monday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
