First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

