First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.13 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $24,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 482,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

