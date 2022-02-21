First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.27 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $262,158. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

