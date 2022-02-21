First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Stock Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 21.70% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,645,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $791,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $30.50 on Monday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

