First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lifted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. 19,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,671. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

